A Georgia police department is facing criticism after making nearly 70 arrests after finding less than one ounce of marijuana at a house party.





Rawstory explained that the Cartersville Police Department reportedly responded to a “shots fired” call at a party and found the small stash of marijuana after entering the house.

When no one claimed ownership, the police arrested 70 people at the party — mostly men between the ages of 19-25, several of whom are “star athletes” at a local high school. At least 63 of the 70 arrested were charged with one count of marijuana possession.

Parents later reported that the police department kept them largely in the dark regarding the state of their children.

Police said they found less than an ounce of marijuana at a house party Saturday night & since no one claimed it, they arrested 70ppl for it. Some just got out today. Story at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/OA2xQFdGX3 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 2, 2018

The police department received backlash for their decision online.

Trying to picture this happening in a largely white suburb. Mmmmm. Nope. — kathleen parr (@kathleenhussein) January 2, 2018

This is going to cost @cvillebartow (Cartersville, GA) a BOATLOAD of cash for at least 69 false arrests thanks to the poorly-trained boobs at @CartersvillePD Georgia police arrest 70 partygoers after no one owns up to bringing less than an ounce of weed https://t.co/pCEzf53FeZ — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 2, 2018

Yes, I understand there are different laws in different states. I also don't think 70 white kids in *any* state would've all been arrested and held for 48 hours because a cop found less than 1 ounce of weed in the house and no one claimed it. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 2, 2018

The department then issued the following Facebook post.

Many of the comments on the Facebook post appeared to be deleted by the department.

A few took their comments to Twitter in regards to other social media posts about other crimes and reported incidents in the town.

Arrest everyone on Main St. until someone claims responsibility for the accident — John Van Amburg (@JackDaBeanstalk) January 2, 2018

I heard someone shoplifted a candy bar today. U might as well arrest all the customers until someone confesses — Well spoken savage (@TheGreat_Savage) January 2, 2018

You have become a liability to the community you swore to protect. You should be ashamed of yourselves. — Jeremy K. (@ProgDownTicket) January 3, 2018

