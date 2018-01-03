A Georgia police department is facing criticism after making nearly 70 arrests after finding less than one ounce of marijuana at a house party.
Rawstory explained that the Cartersville Police Department reportedly responded to a “shots fired” call at a party and found the small stash of marijuana after entering the house.
When no one claimed ownership, the police arrested 70 people at the party — mostly men between the ages of 19-25, several of whom are “star athletes” at a local high school. At least 63 of the 70 arrested were charged with one count of marijuana possession.
Parents later reported that the police department kept them largely in the dark regarding the state of their children.
The police department received backlash for their decision online.
The department then issued the following Facebook post.
Many of the comments on the Facebook post appeared to be deleted by the department.
A few took their comments to Twitter in regards to other social media posts about other crimes and reported incidents in the town.
