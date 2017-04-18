A Georgia voting machine has been stolen, and officials are confirming some of the worst developments

The story of a stolen Georgia ExpressPoll check-in unit has gotten worse after news that the stolen unit contained a copy of the state’s voter file, which exposes every registered voter in the state of Georgia to identity theft and may expose the election to tampering.

Voter files contain voter registration information, meaning first and last names, party affiliations, home addresses, drivers license numbers and more. The unit is used to expedite the process of checking in at polling locations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a Cobb County elections official had the unit stored in his parked car on Saturday April 15 when it was stolen in a break-in. Cobb County police and the state Board of Elections are investigating. Georgia has a special election today, April 18, for the state’s 6th Congressional District.





RELATED: Snapchat wants you to be able to snap a selfie while you vote

In announcing the theft on Monday, Secretary of State Brian Kemp issued a statement promising that the state was “taking steps to ensure that [the theft] has no effect on the election tomorrow.” Kemp’s statement also said that he was “confident that the results will not be compromised.”

While state law is relatively stringent about regularly scheduled elections, requiring absentee voters to request a ballot at least 180 days in advance and cutting off voter registration about one month in advance of an election day, the registration rules around this special election are more relaxed. Georgia voters had through yesterday to register to vote or postmark an application.

AJC also reports that early voting in this race, one of the first since President Trump took office, is attracting record early votes: in excess of 55,000, at last count, with over 4,000 that had not been returned yet. Georgia offers early voting in person and via mail.