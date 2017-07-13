A Georgia woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and her relatives say she was pregnant at the time

A 23-year-old Georgia woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend was pregnant, relatives told Channel 2 Action News.

Faith Bittinger was found dead around 11 p.m. Saturday night in her College Park apartment with a gunshot wound to her chest. Her boyfriend Reginald Jones was arrested Sunday. He has confessed to shooting Bittinger but claimed it was an accident.

“He stated it was an accident, but detectives are following up on additional leads that may have a bearing [on] this,” College Park Lt. Nathan Ward told the Marietta Daily Journal.





Jones, who was taken to Fulton County Jail, faces charges that include murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He waived his first court appearance Monday.

