A gunman is dead after opening fire at a New York City hospital and shooting several people

NEW YORK – Police in New York were called Friday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a hospital in the Bronx.

WCBS reported that the shooting, at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, happened just before 3 p.m.

#BREAKING: Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. https://t.co/5nS3SS0IIJ — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 30, 2017

A gunman, who was identified as Henry Michael Bello and former doctor at the hospital, was dead after the reported attack according to NBC.

Bronx hospital shooting suspect identified as 45-year-old Henry Bello, senior police officials tell NBC News https://t.co/oB4na5gggc — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 30, 2017

BREAKING: Law enforcement official says gunman inside New York City hospital killed at least 1 before apparently killing self. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2017

WPIX reported that as many as six people might have been shot by a man wearing a blue shirt and a white lab coat. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. A fire department official told The New York Times that the victims included three doctors.

Officials told WABC that additional victims could still be inside the hospital. The Times reported that the injured people found thus far were on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital.

Police asked for people to stay away from the area as they responded to the report.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the situation

The Mayor has been briefed on the shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. The NYPD is on scene. https://t.co/svRPEVXKMp — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 30, 2017

