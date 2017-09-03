A guy became a “Burning Man” after sprinting into the festival’s namesake fire
A man at Nevada’s Burning Man festival had to be airlifted from the Black Rock Desert after broaching a safety barrier and sprinting into Burning Man’s namesake burning effigy on Saturday night.

The New York Post reports that the man remains unidentified, and while fire and rescue personnel tried to stop him, they could not. A statement from the Burning Man Project credits Black Rock City fire personnel with the man’s rescue.


Associated Press reports that the man has died at the University of California-Davis hospital burn center.

The annual art and culture festival attracts tens of thousands of people.

