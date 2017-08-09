A gym owner is under fire after posting that “No f*****g cops” were allowed

Jim Chambers, owner of EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta, Georgia was criticized this week after a sign in his gym went viral.
“No fucking cops,” Chambers’ signs of rules and regulation reads. According to Chambers, members of the military are also banned from his gym.
The full sign says that people should otherwise do what they want.
“Do whatever the fuck you want, correctly, except crossfit cultism. No fucking cops,” the sign reads.
As soon as news of Chambers’ sign circulated online, military and police supporters took to social media to rip into the gym owner.
“I didn’t want the other folks there to take the heat that I’m willing to take,” Chambers explained to 11 Alive.