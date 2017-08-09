A gym owner is under fire after posting that “No f*****g cops” were allowed

Jim Chambers, owner of EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta, Georgia was criticized this week after a sign in his gym went viral.

“No fucking cops,” Chambers’ signs of rules and regulation reads. According to Chambers, members of the military are also banned from his gym.

A gym owner posts 'No Cops' sign outside of business in east Atlanta. https://t.co/9juWk0Sjv5 #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mVKbD03Ghd — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 9, 2017

The full sign says that people should otherwise do what they want.

“Do whatever the fuck you want, correctly, except crossfit cultism. No fucking cops,” the sign reads.

As soon as news of Chambers’ sign circulated online, military and police supporters took to social media to rip into the gym owner.

ter than that,” one Facebook commenter wrote on the gym’s Facebook page. “No cops or vets, what are you hiding? When you or a loved one needs help, we will be there, day or night, we will come and we will serve you, because we are bet “You never served anyone other than yourself, you breath free air that was purchased on the blood and backs of American veterans,” the Facebooker continued. “I will pray for you, I will pray you one day see the value and the need and simply say I am sorry!”

Chambers ultimately took down the sign, though he has plans to put up a new version with cleaner language.