A heroic police officer stepped in moments before an elderly man tried to end it all

Footage from a body camera shows the harrowing moments in which a Connecticut police officer saved an elderly patient at a nursing home. The New Haven Register reported that the man, who is a resident at Whitney Center in Hamden, was “being combative with staff.” When they called the police, Officer Justin Martin responded just in time. The man had climbed to the top of the six-story building and was preparing to fall to an almost certain death.

RELATED: Ohio police rescue a woman held captive in a pit inside a shed behind a suspect’s house





In a Facebook post, the Hamden Police Department wrote,

while on the third floor, the resident ran away from staff members. Officer Martin ran after the resident. He located the resident exiting a 6th floor doorway, which leads to a terrace on the roof. As Officer Martin approached the roof, he observed the resident dive head first over a “waist high railing.” Officer Martin successfully grabbed the resident by his feet and pulled him to safety. The resident continually interfered with Officer Martin’s efforts by “pulling away” and “kicking his feet” during the rescue.

RELATED: Police discover more than 100 roosters in cockfighting ring bust

The man was transferred to the Yale-New Haven hospital for further evaluation. Police Chief Thomas Wydra said, “[Martin’s] actions were certainly heroic […] when you think about it, Officer Martin could have gone over the edge with the man.”