A house’s questionable Las Vegas shooting-themed Halloween display has neighbors baffled

The owners of a Las Vegas home have removed a Halloween display featuring the gravestones of the recent mass shooting victims after neighbors and social media users found it distasteful.

The front yard display included a faux cemetery with 58 headstones reading “RIP” for each person who lost their life in the tragedy. Each gravestone was decorated with a tiny American flag, and a banner reading #VegasStrong hung on a wall behind them.

As a photo of the display circulated on social media, many users interpreted it as a joke or an insult, leading to intense scrutiny. Some who live in the neighborhood were simply confused by it, with one woman saying she “parked [her] car and just tried to understand what their intentions were.” Other neighbors, however, thought it was supposed to be a memorial.

“I drive past this every day, and when they first put it up, it touched my heart,” one said, while another added, “I still don’t understand why other people are offended.”

The display has since been taken down, but the owners have not yet provided an explanation on its intended meaning.

