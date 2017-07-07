The “Human Ken Doll” has had so many surgeries that his latest might cost him an important extremity

Rodrigo Alves’ extensive surgeries have earned him the nickname the “Human Ken Doll.”

But a preview into a new episode of E!’s “Botched” shows some problems in store for Alves.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif informed Alves that a MRSA infection from one of his nose’s surgeries meant that he was in danger of losing it altogether. Nassif said that it was “one of the worst results and complications” he had seen in his entire career.

Alves told US Weekly in 2015 that he wanted his story to bring awareness to the potential dangers of plastic surgery.

“Plastic surgery is so in demand and I’m trying to educate people, because I’ve made my share of mistakes in the past,” he said. “I have only had to have this amount of plastic surgery because a few of them did not go well.”