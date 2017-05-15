A knife-wielding man dripping in blood walked into a grocery store holding this gruesome item

A nightmare scenario unfolded Sunday at an Estacada, Ore., grocery store when a man dripping in blood, holding a knife and appearing to be holding a human head entered the store and stabbed an employee.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was apprehended, KGW reported.

At around 2:15 p.m., the suspect walked into the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market. The man then stabbed a store employee. Other store employees tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived.





The store employee who was stabbed was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known, according to Sandy Police.

Police believe the man is the suspect in a murder that occurred earlier, about 10 miles from the store. At about 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller had found the body of a woman inside a home. Police located the body and determined the woman had died in the home.

They believe the man who entered the store is the suspect in the death of the woman. They believe he walked to the grocery store after leaving the home.

The suspect was taken to a different hospital after being brought into custody.