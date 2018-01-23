A man claiming to be one of three men who escaped from Alcatraz in 1962 has allegedly written a letter that has surfaced at a San Francisco-area police station.





“My name is John Anglin,” the letter reads. “I escape [sic] from Alcatraz in June 1962 with my brother Clarence and Frank Morris. I’m 83 years old and in bad shape. I have cancer. Yes we all made it that night but barely!”

Anglin claims that he has lived under the radar for years in Seattle, North Dakota and Southern California.

The bank robbers made their notorious escape by shimmying down vents in the back of their cells, and then managing to launch a raft “made of more than 50 raincoats” into the San Francisco Bay.

While naysayers claim the trio were washed out to sea never to be seen again, the letter is raising eyebrows, and bringing new eyeballs to the case.

Anglin even cuts a deal with police in the letter, and claims that his cohorts, Frank and Clarence, died in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

“If you announce on TV that I will be promised to first go to jail for no more than a year and get medical attention, I will write back to let you know exactly where I am,” he writes. “This is no joke…”