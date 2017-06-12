A little boy went missing after a fire, and authorities are asking for help finding him

Brevard County has put out a missing child alert for 9-year-old Sebastian Meachum.

A fire destroyed his Florida home, but officials have yet to find Meachum, his mother, 39-year-old Chrissy Hughes, and his stepfather, 39-year-old Tony Hughes, reports the Orlando Sentinel. The remains of an unidentified man were discovered in the house.

“It was getting ready to collapse,” said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tod Goodyear. “It’s not stable enough to thoroughly search.”

There is reason to believe that the trio is traveling in an 18-foot boat, a detail shared in Meachum’s missing child alert. There is also reason to believe that the family faced another fate.

“It’s certainly a possibility that they could be inside the home and there could be more victims inside, since the fire department hasn’t searched that far into the house,” Goodyear added.

Officials are still searching for the cause of the fire.