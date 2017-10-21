A man and woman are behind bars after bringing a baby along for their burglary spree

Authorities arrested a man and a woman on charges of burglary and child endangering after they were accused of leaving a 1-year-old child in a vehicle while they robbed a woman.

Butler County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of Granada Avenue in Lemon Twp. at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a burglary.

The woman at the home told deputies that an unknown man came into her house, held her down in bed and took her wallet out of her pocket.

She told police the man ran out of the house and left in an unknown vehicle.

In an incident report, authorities said $800 in cash, debit cards and a prescription for Xanax were stolen.

Justin Newcomb, 34, and Cassandra Tincher, 29, were charged with the crimes and booked in the Middletown City Jail. They will have their preliminary hearing next week in Middletown Municipal Court.

The woman also told deputies that Newcomb might have known the side door of the house was unlocked, because she gave him $150 to install a new door last week, but he never replaced the door and kept the money.

She said she was surprised that her pit bull that usually barks when strangers are in the house didn’t move when the suspects were in the residence, according to the report.

