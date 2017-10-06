A man is hospitalized after a train derailed and crashed into a home

A train derailed and crashed into a house in northwest Atlanta early Thursday, sending a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

About 3 a.m., 14 railcars of the northbound CSX train left the tracks near the 1300 block of Andrews Street, CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said. The train hit the man’s bedroom.

“There are no reports of any leaks or spills of freight from the train at this time,” Doolittle said. “And CSX personnel are working with Atlanta police and firefighters to assess the situation while maintaining the safety of nearby residents.”





Officials expect it to take several hours to clear the scene.