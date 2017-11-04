A man is in jail after Senator Rand Paul was attacked at his home
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was assaulted at his private residence in Kentucky on Friday. Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher, who they say caused minor injuries to the Republican senator.

“Senator Paul was blindsided, and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, Paul’s communications director said in a statement. Cooper added, “The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police.”

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that an arrest warrant for Boucher was issued by the Warren County Attorney’s office. Boucher was later charged with fourth-degree assault.


Paul was assaulted on Friday afternoon, around 3:20 p.m.

Paul has served as the junior senator from Kentucky since 2011.

Developing story…

