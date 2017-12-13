Another day brings another episode of airplane passengers behaving very badly.





Over the weekend, it was a woman screaming that she was going to kill everybody on the plane if it didn’t land after she was busted trying to take a smoke break in the bathroom. Now comes a man who was biting his fellow passengers, forcing a JetBlue flight to divert and land in Las Vegas.

Upon landing, police took the unruly passenger into custody. Passengers on the plane told CBS Los Angeles that somewhere over Utah, the man started biting the people seated next to him — who he apparently knew — and then he started hitting others on the plane.

The flight departed from Los Angeles bound for New York’s JFK International Airport, so they had essentially just begun their cross-country journey.

After seeing what was going on, doctors aboard the flight tried to calm down the passenger and examine him, but then they, too, were attacked by the man. At that point, another passenger told the news station that he jumped in to try restrain the man.

“I grabbed his hands behind his back and held him there while the flight attendants put the restraints on him,” a man who asked to only be identified as Tom told CBS Los Angeles. “At that point, he started yelling and tried to come towards the flight attendant, behind me, at the time. I really had a hell of a time keeping him in place there.”

The pilot opted to turn the plane around and head for Las Vegas so authorities could get the man off the plane.

A statement that JetBlue provided to CBS Los Angeles said that the “customer was escorted off the aircraft. Remaining customers resumed their scheduled flight to New York without further incident.”

There’s still no word on what provoked the man’s biting outburst.