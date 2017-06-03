A man upset that he didn’t qualify for welfare bugged the hell out of an office and forced it to shut down

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man in Maine who became upset after being told he did not qualify for government benefits unleashed a cup of live bedbugs at a city office, officials said.

The incident took place Friday afternoon and forced the evacuation of the Augusta City Center, according to CentralMaine.com. City Manager William Bridgeo said about 100 bedbugs were released. The building will be sprayed and a bedbug-detecting dog service will inspect the building before reopening Monday, Bridgeo said.





The man, whose identity was not immediately available, released the bedbugs after he was told by a city employee that he did not qualify for assistance. The bedbugs were in a cup, which the man slammed on the counter of the office, sending the bugs flying onto the desk and floor.

Police caught up with the man and he signed a criminal complaint and a trespass order. More charges are expected, Bridgeo said.