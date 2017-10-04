A man was driving around with unregistered automatic rifles, police say

An East Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after 900 rounds of ammunition and automatic weapons were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Scott Edmisten of Johnson City.
Deputies said Edmisten was speeding, driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone when they first gave chase. When deputies turned on lights to stop him, they said he first sped up to about 80 mph, but then stopped half a mile down the road.
Deputies said they discovered his license was suspended, and he was taken into custody.
While taking an inventory of the vehicle, they discovered a loaded .357 magnum, a loaded .45 semi automatic, a fully automatic AR rifle in .223 caliber, a fully automatic AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition and survival equipment.
Neither of the fully automatic rifles were registered or had serial numbers.
Deputies said Edmisten made threats toward the arresting officer and other staff members and lunged at investigators who tried to interview him.
Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading and possession of prohibited weapons. He is being held without bond pending a bond hearing.
