This married art teacher allegedly had sexual relationships with not one, not two, but four students

A married high school art teacher in northeast Arkansas was arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with four students, and she reportedly took two to her apartment for sex on the same day.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, of Jonesboro, faces one count of first-degree sexual assault, according to a filing in Craighead County Circuit Court. Jail records show she was arrested Wednesday. She faces the lone count because only one of the students was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged encounter.

Goline reportedly admitted to school officials that she had sexual relations with four students between January and April of 2016. She believed only one to be younger than 18, but she later found out he was “way younger than what he had told her,” the affidavit states.





Goline was taken into custody following a lengthy investigation sparked by a parent who suspected the Marked Tree High School teacher was having relations with the male students. When the parent threatened “to do bodily harm” to Goline, school staff stepped in, ArkansasOnline reported.

The four students then came forward and told police about their relationships with Goline, according to police. One told investigators she flirted with him during class, saying “how good he looked.” He said she also sent him a photo of her in a thong.

All four students said they began text messaging with the teacher and that the conversations became sexual over time. One of the alleged victims said Goline had taken him to her apartment for sex and then dropped him off at school later that day. That student said she took another classmate to her apartment later that night.