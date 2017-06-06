A mass overdose in Georgia has left two people dead, others hospitalized and authorities baffled

Two people have died and dozens more have been hospitalized in middle Georgia after overdosing on a street drug they believed to be Percocet, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

But in the past 48 hours, emergency workers responded to reports of overdoses in Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins.



Responders found some people unconscious and not breathing, and they had to be put on ventilators.

Miles said emergency workers had to give “massive doses” of Naloxone to counter the effects of the “yellow pills” that they believe were Percocet.