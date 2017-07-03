A math teacher faces charges after a tutoring session at his home allegedly turned into much more

A seventh-grade math teacher in Charlotte, N.C., is headed to court this week after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.

Charles Naas, 26, was arrested Saturday, and police charged him with indecent liberties and a sex act with a student. Naas teaches at Alexander Graham Middle School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District. The inappropriate acts occurred, police say, when the student went to Naas’ house for a tutoring session.

Police received a tip about a possible sexual assault Friday between Naas and a student. According to WSOC-TV, it’s not clear when the assault took place. How the information got to investigators also is uncertain.





Police came to Naas’ home Saturday morning. Neighbors told the television station they witnessed a lot of police activity at the house.

“I was letting my dogs out, and then I saw about eight police cars coming, pull in the yard, and I ain’t know what was going on,” neighbor Perrin Davis told WSOC-TV. “You had thought somebody had gotten killed over here.”

Police told the station that they are investigating to determine if there are additional victims.

