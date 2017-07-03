A math teacher faces charges after a tutoring session at his home allegedly turned into much more

A seventh-grade math teacher in Charlotte, N.C., is headed to court this week after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.
Charles Naas, 26, was arrested Saturday, and police charged him with indecent liberties and a sex act with a student. Naas teaches at Alexander Graham Middle School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District. The inappropriate acts occurred, police say, when the student went to Naas’ house for a tutoring session.
Police received a tip about a possible sexual assault Friday between Naas and a student. According to WSOC-TV, it’s not clear when the assault took place. How the information got to investigators also is uncertain.
Police came to Naas’ home Saturday morning. Neighbors told the television station they witnessed a lot of police activity at the house.
RELATED: A New Jersey substitute teacher allegedly took a middle-school student to her car for sex
“I was letting my dogs out, and then I saw about eight police cars coming, pull in the yard, and I ain’t know what was going on,” neighbor Perrin Davis told WSOC-TV. “You had thought somebody had gotten killed over here.”
Police told the station that they are investigating to determine if there are additional victims.
RELATED: A substitute teacher faces multiple charges for allegedly having intercourse with a student in one county and oral sex in another
Robert Folk, the principal of Alexander Graham Middle School, released a statement to the school’s teachers and parents:
Good evening, AG parents and staff. This is Robert Folk, principal at Alexander Graham Middle School, calling with a message to keep you informed of events surrounding our school.
You may see or hear news reports that Mr. Charles Naas, a 7th grade teacher at AG, was arrested this weekend by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. In collaboration with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and CMS Employee Relations, I assure you that appropriate legal processes are being followed.
Please know that your child’s safety and wellbeing is my primary concern at AG Middle. I am upset and concerned about this situation. I expect students, parents and staff to have questions. Please understand that privacy laws prevent me from sharing any details outside of public documents. I can share that the reported act did not occur on a CMS campus.
Supporting our children should be our focus at this time.
Please let me know if I or a member of my team can be of assistance to you or to your child.