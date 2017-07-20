A McDonald’s employee is out of a job for refusing to serve a uniformed police officer

A Virginia McDonald’s has taken “appropriate action” after a uniformed police officer was denied service by a drive-thru employee.

Scott Naff, an officer for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, had reportedly paid for his food at the restaurant’s drive-thru when he pulled up to the second window and was refused his meal. The officer is unable to speak about the incident, but his wife Cathy, who was in the car with him, shared her version of the events on Facebook.

“He was in uniform and his police vehicle,” she wrote. “He paid for his food and drove forward to the next window. The young man who was working that window looked at him and backed away from the window mouthing something to my husband.”





Naff was unable to hear what the employee was saying as the drive-thru window was closed. However, once the employee opened it, his message was loud and clear.

“The guy finally walked to the window and slid it open,” Naff’s wife went on. “My husband told him that he couldn’t hear him and the guy said ‘I ain’t serving no police’ and closed the window. The guy proceeded to tell everyone in McDonald’s, including the manager, that he was not going to serve the police.”

Eventually, another employee handed over Naff’s food, and he and his wife left the establishment. On Tuesday, the franchise owner Freda Thornton said in a statement, “We regret this situation as it goes against our standards of providing a welcoming experience to everyone, and we have taken the appropriate action to resolve this situation.”

Thornton did not elaborate on what specific actions were taken, but Naff’s wife updated her Facebook post to announce that the employee in question had been let go, saying the manager had informed her of the news.

“This is such an eye opener for me as to what the people who protect us have to go through on a daily basis,” she added. “Please pray for the men and women who serve and protect us and put their lives on the line for us each and every day.”