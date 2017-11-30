Menu
lavar ball donald trump shoes Read this Next

LaVar Ball's latest message for Donald Trump is now on its way to the White House
Advertisement

A shirt featuring the words “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED,” was available to buy on Walmart’s website, and it had a media watchdog group barking mad.


RELATED: The lesson of Greg Gianforte: Bashing journalists, even literally, isn’t much of a liability

The offering, which was sold on Walmart.com by third-party seller Teespring.com, could have also been purchased along with a coffee mug with the same “slogan.”

But thanks to a letter sent by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to the Bentonville, Ark.-based company, the retailer has swiftly pulled the products.

RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley sent a letter pointing out that the message sent by the shirts could “at the least … inflame the passions of those who either don’t like, or don’t understand, the news media. At worst, they openly encourage violence targeting journalists.”

His query was answered less than five hours later by the Walmart Executive Escalations department, saying, “We have forwarded this to the appropriate team to remove it. Walmart.com does appreciate feedback like this so that offensive material does not appear on our website.”

The media group was thrilled by Walmart’s quick reaction, but disappointed that such products could find a market.

The shirt first gained “popularity” after a 2016 Trump pep rally.

RELATED: Why is Lawrence O’Donnell allowed to have political opinions but Meryl Streep isn’t?

“We are grateful for Walmart’s swift action, but dismayed that it, and anyone else selling the shirt, would offer such an offensive and inflammatory product,” Shelley said. “We live in an environment in which political and ideological discourse has deteriorated to the level where some find it appropriate to advocate violence targeting journalists merely for performing their Constitutionally guaranteed duty to seek and report the truth.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

A man is suing police, saying they choked him and made him soil himself when he tried to pay a fine with coins
Across the U.S.A.

A man is suing police, saying they choked him and made him soil himself when he tried to pay a fine with coins

,
CNN gives Jake Tapper’s producer the axe following multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior
Across the U.S.A.

CNN gives Jake Tapper’s producer the axe following multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior

,
What police saw going on in the back seat of this classless high school teacher’s car is unreal
Across the U.S.A.

What police saw going on in the back seat of this classless high school teacher’s car is unreal

,
A North Carolina family is devastated after a collision with a logging truck claimed their son’s life
Across the U.S.A.

A North Carolina family is devastated after a collision with a logging truck claimed their son’s life

,
Advertisement