The skies over Detroit, Mich., lit up last night not from thunder or fireworks but a meteor, with the ground shaking from such astrological force.
In fact, the U.S. Department of Geology confirms that the meteor caused a 2.0 earthquake.
Soon after, security cameras and cell phones started flooding the Internet with images of the mystifying moment.
In this video, taken in southern Michigan, the sky lit up with a startling bright flash.
All of which led some people to make nervous jokes about the incident.
