The skies over Detroit, Mich., lit up last night not from thunder or fireworks but a meteor, with the ground shaking from such astrological force.





In fact, the U.S. Department of Geology confirms that the meteor caused a 2.0 earthquake.

Soon after, security cameras and cell phones started flooding the Internet with images of the mystifying moment.

I guess there was a meteor that flew by the area? I didn’t see it but our security camera picked this up. pic.twitter.com/8bkQit2jr3 — Ray G. (@TheRayGar) January 17, 2018

In this video, taken in southern Michigan, the sky lit up with a startling bright flash.

Did you see the meteor!? How cool. Mike Austin sends this video from Southern Michigan. It lit up the sky for a few seconds! pic.twitter.com/jWx1xF6b0q — Matt Rudkin (@MattRudkinWSBT) January 17, 2018

Meteor flash over Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/8lzQDtsXaw — David Fry (@frydave) January 17, 2018

@FOX2News Hello anyone else feel that major explosion? It shook my house here in Dearborn — ArizonaGirl19 (@Anderson01N) January 17, 2018

All of which led some people to make nervous jokes about the incident.

A meteor lit up Ohio over Toledo and Michigan and now everyone on social is hoping that's all it was and not the N. Koreans. So yeah, thanks for that @Trevornoah. — Brandon Withrow (@bwithrow) January 17, 2018

