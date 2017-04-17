A Michigan baby died at daycare under strange circumstances, and his mother wants answers

It’s a horror no parent should have to endure.

Bryanna Reasonover dropped 1-year-old son Korey Brown and her other three children at Keysha’s Keepers, a daycare in Muskegon, Mich.

Reasonover said she found her 1-year-old son in a play yard when she went to pick up her children later in the day.

RELATED: A Connecticut man has been jailed on a $1 million bond after allegedly murdering his wife in 2015

“I found Korey in a Pack ‘N Play, he was laying in there like he was asleep,” she recalled.





When her son was rolled over, she could see visible bruises on the side of his face as well as bite marks on his body.

“When his face rolled over he had all these bruises on the side of his face. And that’s when I said what’s wrong with my baby’s face.”

Brown was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

Mother finds baby dead at daycare, says he was bitten https://t.co/AFvM9smeFJ pic.twitter.com/dw94qt0UOA — FOX 17 (@FOX17) April 17, 2017

RELATED: Philadelphia schools went on lockdown this afternoon after a scare that the Cleveland shooter was potentially near

The owners of the licensed daycare said that they did not know anything was wrong with the child. The results of an autopsy have yet to be released, and an investigation is being carried out.

Reasonover couldn’t believe the loss of her son.

“It doesn’t seem real,” she said. “It still doesn’t seem real to this day. It seems like a dream, and I’m going to wake up, and he’s going to be here.”

Our thoughts are with the family.

(H/T FOX 17)