A model stood up for herself when a passenger was being a bully about her weight

Plus-size model Natalie Hage stood up for herself when she noticed that a fellow passenger on her American Airlines flight was sending some very nasty texts about her size to a friend.

According to New York Post, Hage confronted the passenger about his comments and dramatic noises of feigned distress.

“My body is also none of your business,” she informed him after asking what expertise he had to speak on her weight.

“Don’t ever treat somebody like that again,” she warned. “You don’t know anything about me.”





She also shared the experience and pictures of his messages on her Instagram: