A mom says it’s alright if parents curse in front of their kids, but not everyone is on board

A woman in Australia is making the case for cursing in front of children.

Constance Hall, an Australian blogger and mom, shared her theories in a Facebook post that went viral, and “Today” further added to the discussion.

In the post, Hall points out that she has let some unconsidered swear words slip while in the presence of her children, but she feels the cursing isn’t a big issue. Hall said she doesn’t need to teach her children they can’t use swear words, and that they instinctively know it isn’t allowed.





“But my kids have never sworn. They know mum can, we can’t,” Hall wrote in the post.

She added that one of her children has begun to curse, but she believes it was influenced by friends, not her.

A “Today” poll on Twitter found that 67 percent of 3,252 voters do not agree with Hall. But the show’s child development expert, Dr. Deborah Gilboa, backs up her claims.

“The rule here is: You can swear. But you can’t swear where an adult or a child younger than you can hear,” Gilboa said. “Treating people respectfully matters, so if they feel swearing around them is disrespectful, don’t do it.”

Read an edited excerpt from the post below: