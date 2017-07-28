A mother and son are finally behind bars after police connected them to a drive-by shooting

A Louisiana woman and her 20-year-old son were arrested earlier this month and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that stemmed from an ongoing dispute with the alleged victim.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were called July 6 to the Calcasieu home of a man who accused Jeffery Clayton Normand, of Glenmora, of pulling into his driveway and firing a handgun at his home before fleeing. The man was not injured in the shooting.

Detectives investigating the incident learned that Normand’s mother, Marlene Normand, was in the vehicle with her son when the shooting took place, Sheriff’s Office officials said on Facebook. The alleged victim told deputies that the drive-by shooting was in retaliation for a verbal argument between the men earlier in the day.





Investigators also learned that Marlene Normand, 49, of Glenmora, was the sole suspect from an incident in January that was part of the same ongoing dispute that led to the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office statement said. Details of that incident were not released.

Marlene and Jeffery Normand, who live at the same address, were both arrested July 19. Marlene Normand is charged with assault and criminal conspiracy in connection with the drive-by shooting, along with illegal entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery and seven counts of making harassing phone calls for the January incident.

Like his mother, Jeffery Normand faces charges of assault and criminal conspiracy in connection with the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was released on $75,000 bail the day of his arrest.

Marlene Normand was released that same day on bail of $88,250.

Calcasieu is a community about 25 miles southwest of Alexandria in central Louisiana.