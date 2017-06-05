A naked woman on drugs said Jesus was chasing her when she tried to break into a church
A naked woman in Walterboro, S.C. tried to break into a church on Sunday because she believed Jesus was chasing her, ABC News 4 reported.

Teresha Dawn Frick told police she was on crack and molly, and that Jesus was chasing her through the woods and trying to shoot her.

Frick was found by police on the ground wearing a towel and taken to the hospital before jail. She was charged with disturbance of worship service.


