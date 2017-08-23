A Nebraska man’s anti-panhandling sign is much more personal than his critics realize

An Omaha, Nebraska, man has had enough with panhandlers in his city. Now he’s joining them as they ask for money. But he doesn’t want the cold, hard cash of others. Rather he’s holding a sign of his own that says, “Get a job. Get a job.”

Charles Logan told KETV, “If you want money, go get a job and work for it.”

'Get a job': Retired man stands next to panhandlers with his own sign https://t.co/L9OQCJFVAQ pic.twitter.com/Ox5lLFrWpe — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) August 23, 2017

He was inspired to start his protest when a panhandler hit close to home.





Logan saw his son asking strangers for money.