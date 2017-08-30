A man fell into an absurdly specific sinkhole, and his face says it all

A New York man was hospitalized after falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn that was precisely the size of one of his legs.

Pedestrian reports that the unnamed man — the victim of “one of the smallest, most outrageously specific sinkholes” — was crossing at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street in Brooklyn when he stepped into it. It took a crew of FDNY firefighters to get him free.

.@FDNY is on scene at Myrtle x Walworth to get out a guys feet which got stuck in a sinkhole in middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/MtEQZnKrnc — Williamsburg News (@WMSBG) August 29, 2017





.@FDNY removed the guys feet from the sinkhole, was taken to hospital, use caution in the area, avoid open sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/qAhAYKYmkM — Williamsburg News (@WMSBG) August 29, 2017

Incident reports say the unnamed man was hospitalized for “minor leg trauma.” No word on whether the victim suffers any lingering fear of the ground swallowing his leg.