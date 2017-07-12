A New York writer claims Chelsea Clinton stole his book, and now he’s lawyering up

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has a pretty impressive resume: she holds a PhD in international relations from Oxford, and her speeches fetch $75,000. But the latest development for the 37-year-old is anything but flattering. On Thursday, Christopher Kimberley filed a lawsuit against Clinton and publisher Random House for copyright infringement. Kimberley claims that Chelsea’s 2017 children’s book “She Persisted” is actually his idea.

Speaking to the New York Post, Kimberley said, “I did months of painstaking research on my book. Her version looks like a ninth-grade homework assignment. […] I am in disbelief.” He claims that he sent his manuscript to an editor at Random House in 2013, but instead of publishing his version, they gave the idea to Clinton, who ran with it.





In the lawsuit, Kimberley alleges that Clinton’s book contains three quotes found in his copy and similar images. In April, he filed a cease and desist letter to keep Clinton and Random House from publishing the book. However, “She Persisted” hit the shelves anyway and quickly rocketed to the top of the charts, becoming a best-seller.

The book, which is illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, tells the stories of feminist icons, including Oprah Winfrey, Harriet Tubman and Helen Keller. Kimberley is seeking up to $150,000 in damages.