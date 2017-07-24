A North Carolina college student is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy

A 20-year-old North Carolina woman is in jail after being arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy she met through a mutual friend.

Taylor Ashton Moseley, a student at East Carolina University, faces multiple charges, according to Surf City Police, WWAY reported. She was placed under a $225,000 bond.

Police said the boy and Moseley met a Surf City bar called JM’s Place, where Moseley and the mutual friend also met.

RELATED: A California teacher jailed for having sex with her student and sending nude pics has turned the tables on the teen in a bizarre way





The relationship reportedly came to light when the 14-year-old’s mother became aware her son was seeing Moseley, and she called the Pender County Department of Social Services, which forwarded the case to the police. The relationship allegedly took place in May.

RELATED: A Florida high school band director has resigned after accusations that he’d engaged in oral sex with a student

Police say Moseley turned herself in to the magistrate’s office on Monday.

According to WWAY, Moseley is charged with indecent liberties with a child; statutory rape of a 13, 14, or 15-year-old; and statutory sex offense with a child.