A paramedic was treating an overdosing patient, and then, the unthinkable happened

A Fairborn paramedic accidentally overdosed last night while helping someone suffering from a believed opioid overdose, according to City Manager Rob Anderson.

“Police and fire responded to a call last evening and administered life support to a patient on a suspected overdose,” Anderson told this newsroom. “In the course of treating the patient and cleaning up the scene, one of our paramedics got a secondary exposure.”

The paramedic started to show signs of an overdose and was administered Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. The paramedic was taken to Soin Medical Center and treated.





Anderson said “several other” paramedics and police officers were additionally exposed to the believed opioid, but were not as severely impacted.

“As far as we know, everybody is fine,” Anderson said. “I believe everybody has recovered.”

Anderson said he believes several employees at Soin were also impacted. Kettering Health Network would not discuss whether their employees were impacted, citing privacy concerns.