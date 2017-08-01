A Pennsylvania teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old female student at a school for troubled kids

A teacher and mother of a 2-year-old had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student, but she managed to avoid jail time Monday after a plea deal.

Nina Scott, 28, faced 70 child-sex related charges for the underage relationship that lasted six weeks in 2016. Intimate moments took place at their school, in Scott’s vehicle and her home. Apparently the student initiated the relationship when she passed a note to Scott asking her, “How would you feel if I kissed you?”

Scott returned the note with a message that she would not tell anyone.





Officers said a search the girl’s room revealed a stash of love letters from Scott to the student.

Scott, who called her student “her girlfriend” and even referred to her toddler as “their daughter,” pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault. She was teaching at a school called The Village – a court-ordered child-care facility for kids with emotional and behavioral problems in Rosemont, Pa.

She will serve three months on electronic home monitoring.

Scott was also placed on five years of sex offender probation and prohibited from contacting the girl. She apologized to the victim and her family, as well as her own family. She was arrested in January of 2017 after working at the school since October of 2015.

“This will never happen again,” she told Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Cappelli.

The school’s superintendent, William Colarulo, expressed his revulsion at an earlier court hearing, saying, “The only way I can describe what this teacher did is downright disgusting. As a parent and as a police officer for 36 years, it never ceases to amaze me when you put children in the care of a position such as a teacher, and they violate that trust.”

Colarulo added: “It’s a facility for children that have psychological issues or were involved in criminal behavior or some type of disciplinary issue with other schools. If anything, they’re the type of children that need even more care from these teachers. Unfortunately, this child didn’t get it, and her values and her trust system were violated by this teacher.”