A Pennsylvania woman’s good deed literally cost her her life

A Pennsylvania woman passed away on Sunday after getting her arm caught in a clothing donation drop-off bin, an event that left her dangling there overnight.

Judith Permar, 56, was dropping off clothes at a collection bin along Route 54 around 2 a.m. on Sunday when the stool she was using to reach the opening collapsed, causing her arm to get stuck. Unable to free herself, Permar remained attached to the bin for at least six hours and was found dead at the scene at 8:30 the next morning.





According to her autopsy, Permar’s left arm and wrist were both broken as a result of the accident, and the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley ruled that her death was caused by hypothermia and blunt force trauma. Sadly, she leaves behind a husband, four children and four grandchildren.

Her daughter Angela Minnig announced the news to friends on Facebook, writing,

On Sunday morning my Mother passed away. It was very sudden and our family will learn to cope with the loss of such an amazing Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend. She was such a fun loving person and we know it would mean the world to her to say ‘See you Again.'”

On Tuesday, Minnig followed up by thanking those who have offered their condolences and provided details on her mother’s viewing.

