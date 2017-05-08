A photo of a gun sparked a “social media threat” and an Ohio student who liked it faced the consequences

The boy was suspended for 10 days last week from Edgewood Middle School in Trenton, with district officials citing school security concerns. However, Cincinnati media outlets reported that the district has since rescinded the suspension and the student is facing no further disciplinary action.

Edgewood Schools Superintendent Russ Fussnecker could not be reached for comment Sunday, but he did release a statement on the incident.





Instagram gun photo 'like' sparks alarm, suspensions at Butler County school https://t.co/sHa4MRQz0T pic.twitter.com/6yx5VD2D41 — WLWT.com (@WLWT) May 6, 2017

“Concerning the recent social media posting of a gun with the caption ‘Ready,’ and the liking of this post by another student, the policy at Edgewood City Schools reads as follows: The (school) board has a ‘zero tolerance’ of violent, disruptive, harassing, intimidating, bullying, or any other inappropriate behavior by its students,” said the statement sent to the Journal-News.

“Furthermore, the policy states: Students are also subject to discipline as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct that occurs off school property when the misbehavior adversely affects the educational process.”

“As the Superintendent of the Edgewood City Schools, I assure you that any social media threat will be taken serious including those who ‘like’ the post when it potentially endangers the health and safety of students or adversely affects the educational process,” wrote Fussnecker.