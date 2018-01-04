A Colorado-based birth photographer and videographer publicly addressed Facebook on Sunday after a video of hers capturing childbirth was removed from her page.





Monet Nicole posted the video for Mother’s Day last year using footage taken by herself and other professionals, DailyMail explained. Nicole said that upon logging into Facebook one night, she was prompted to remove any pictures and videos that contained nudity. She did not remove any of her content, knowing that none of them displayed nudity.

She was also informed that her months-old video was removed for violating Facebook’s community standards and that she was “effectively banned” from the platform because of it.

Nicole used her public page to call out the social media platform:

This is not how I wanted to end 2017…and yet I’ve been banned again. And that beautiful video I created 7 months ago has been deleted. The video that was shared and viewed around the world. Over 100 million views. Facebook, we are far more than usernames and passwords. We are living and breathing human beings, with real bodies, that were ALL born from real women. Have we reached a point in our obsession with apps and usernames that we’ve forgotten that behind our pixelated screens are real bodies that breathe and beat and love and birth and eventually die?

“Facebook, LIFE should never be against your community standards,” she concluded. “Please read and share. If anyone has a contact at FB, please message me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Nicole linked to a post on her blog. There she referenced Facebook’s own policy about nudity and sexuality, noting that the video didn’t break any of the community standards.

Her story ends with some good news. The video was restored as of Tuesday and she was able to reshare it on her page. Nicole’s video can also be viewed on Vimeo.

A representative for Facebook provided the following statement to DailyMail: