A dog attack over Christmas weekend left one Kentucky woman dead and her husband injured.

Two pit bulls, one brown and one white, attacked Lorraine Brock Saylor, 66, and her husband, Johnny Saylor, on Sunday morning. The Bell County Sherriff’s Department responded to a dispatch call and found the injured couple.


According to a press release published on Facebook, the husband managed to shoot both dogs, but only one died. Authorities have asked residents in the Arjay community to be on the lookout for the injured brown dog.

“Under no circumstances are you to engage this dangerous animal,” they urged. “If you see a pit bull matching that description, in the Arjay or surrounding area, call Bell County Dispatch immediately at 606-337-6174 or 911.”

The sheriff’s department also “determined that the dogs did not belong to the couple.”

WKYT reported that the owner of the dogs was later found to be Johnny Lankford, 42.

At the time of the attack, Lankford was in the Bell County Detention Center for crimes related to assault, domestic violence, and unlawful imprisonment. Following the attack, Lankford was additionally charged with harboring a vicious animal.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department

“They had my brother halfway out the door, chewing on his arm,” recalled James Saylor, brother of the injured husband.

He heard barking from his house next door. He tried to help his brother by throwing a door stop and giving him enough time to get away. As for the dogs, he said he had seen them before.

“I’d seen them, but I didn’t think they’d be mean like that.”

He added, “It’s strange ain’t it, but you know when your time comes it comes.”

A pit bull attack on Christmas Eve in Kentucky ended in the death of a 66-year-old woman Wikimedia Commons
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
