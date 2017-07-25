A police department uploaded a photo of money they seized from a beggar and the responses poured in

For as long as there have been beggars, there has been an argument about whether we should give them money. Today, that argument is raging just as strong as anywhere else. The front-page story in the Washington Post on Sunday chronicled the struggles of a young man who has to drive 30 miles to beg for money to support his ailing mother as he has been run out of his own town.

The Cheyenne Police Department in Wyoming is only the latest group to spark this argument. On Sunday, they uploaded a picture of money they seized from a homeless man, writing “we arrested a transient for public intoxication […] we want to illustrate that there are better ways to help the transient population than to give them money for panhandling.” They continued, “rather than feeding someone’s alcohol addiction, you can donate directly to local charities.”





In just a few days, the post has already been shared over 20,000 times and received over 4,000 comments. A number of people were angered by the post, one user wrote, “I’m sure you guys are going to take every dollar he had, and not give it back to him. The way I see it, the people gave it to him. That’s his money.”

Another man wrote “I will give my money to whoever I please […] because of this post, I’m going, right now, to each exit where they usually hang out and each one is getting $20.”

There were also a lot of people who supported the police department, writing comments like “Am I missing something? How are the Police bad guys all the sudden?? All they did was arrest a guy for public intoxication which is against the law!!”

The police department responded on Facebook, saying,