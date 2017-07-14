A private school teacher in Kentucky was allegedly giving a student private lessons in sodomy

A former teacher at a private school in Louisville, Kentucky, is facing six counts of sodomy involving a 17-year-old student he taught.

The sex acts occurred while 36-year-old Andrew Campbell was teaching the student at Louisville Classical Academy.

Campbell admitted to committing the acts with the teenager, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The former teacher is now on home incarceration and is also charged with two counts of sexual abuse. The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit led the investigation.

The Louisville Classical Academy released a statement saying it fired Campbell “immediately when we determined that there was reason to believe that he may have had inappropriate and improper communications and interactions with a student outside of school.”

The school says it immediately reported Campbell to Child Protective Services and notified the student’s parents. The school’s statement said that conversations with other parents did not lead to concern that Campbell had other victims.

The statement continued: “Yesterday we learned that Mr. Campbell had been arrested. We are deeply saddened by the implication of the news, but also grateful for the seemingly competent and effective work of Child Protective Services and the Louisville Metro Police Department. Their dedication and professional approach is commendable.”

Campbell’s next court appearance will be on July 24.