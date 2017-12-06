Menu
Daphne Oz/Dr. Oz/Instagram Read this Next

Weeks after his daughter’s NSFW pregnancy photo, Dr. Oz is a grandpa again
Advertisement

Jason Leon is no ordinary man.

Leon is a python hunter who recently killed a 17-foot, 1-inch Burmese python, coming in at about 132 pounds, at the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida. The snake was the largest to be captured so far in the state’s Python Elimination Program, an effort to remove the invasive species from the area.


Leon joked that he and his partner were “going to find a 20-footer” later that night.

“That snake could pretty much kill any full-grown man. If that snake was alive right now, it would probably take like three of us to be able to control that snake,” he later explained.

“If you see a snake this big, I don’t think you should jump on it, at least if you don’t have somebody else with you,” he warned.

WTSP reported that the previous record was held by famed python hunter Dusty “Wildman” Crum, who brought in a 16-foot, 11-inch python that weighed 122 pounds in November. With that catch, Crum had broken his own record by an inch.

According to the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board, the Python Elimination Program compensates hunters like Leon and Crum for killing the “destructive” animals, which are now classified as an apex predator in the state.

The program, which began earlier in the year, saw its 700th python eliminated in November. SFWMD explains:

The invasive Burmese python, which breeds and multiplies quickly and has no natural predator in the Everglades ecosystem, has decimated native populations of wildlife. The more of these snakes that can be eliminated, especially females and their eggs, the better chance future generations of native wildlife will have to thrive in the Everglades ecosystem that Floridians have invested billions of dollars to restore.

Mike Kirkland, a SFWMD scientist and the project manager for the Python Elimination Program, praised it for being “enormously effective in killing this relentless predator to help preserve native Everglades wildlife.”

But even if one thinks they have what it takes to be a python hunter, the program chooses only 25 hunters each year.

RELATED: Pedestrians wade through flooded streets when a huge boa swims at them “out of nowhere”

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

The mystery behind a 16-year-old girl’s death in an SUV crash has her family desperate for answers
Across the U.S.A.

The mystery behind a 16-year-old girl’s death in an SUV crash has her family desperate for answers

,
That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more
Across the U.S.A.

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

,
Jesse Ventura disrespected the late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle and is getting hammered for it
Across the U.S.A.

Jesse Ventura disrespected the late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle and is getting hammered for it

,
“We have taken a huge hit”: ABC News is struggling in the fallout of the false Michael Flynn report
Across the U.S.A.

“We have taken a huge hit”: ABC News is struggling in the fallout of the false Michael Flynn report

,
Advertisement