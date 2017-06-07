A reality TV show winner took a page out of Kathy Griffin’s book by recreating her controversial photo

On Monday night, winner of the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Sharon Needles recreated Kathy Griffin’s now infamous headless President Trump photo.

She headed to the P Town Bar in Pittsburgh — where she frequently performs — applied fake blood to an Owen Wilson mask, dressed as Kathy Griffin and performed “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Afterwards, she explained why she made the daring choice, considering the large amount of backlash Griffin underwent after the original photo was released.

How's your head?? A post shared by Sharon Needles (@sharonneedlespgh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Momma had a baby and …. A post shared by Sharon Needles (@sharonneedlespgh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

“It’s kind of mind-boggling the levels to this story,” she said. “That a female comic in this day and age, who was a friend of Joan Rivers, and who was on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ with our president, is subjected to this type of abuse. I mean […] if only Joan was still around. And the fact that we don’t hold our male politicians to the same standard as female comedians is shocking.”

Griffin sparked widespread outrage after posing for a picture in which she held a fake decapitated head meant to represent the president. She was fired from CNN and had the remaining dates on her tour canceled as a result.

Following the blow-back and a tweet from President Trump in which he called her “sick,” Griffin held a press conference to apologize for the picture. During that same press conference, she also accused the Trump family of trying to “ruin” her life and career.

