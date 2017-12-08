A North Carolina server doesn’t want his job back after being fired for sharing a customer’s rude receipt on Facebook.

A waiter at Hickory Tavern in North Carolina, identified only as Justin S., posted a copy of a receipt where his customer had scribbled in the margins, “Our gay waiter made me wanna throw up my food! Ruined my experience tongt (sic). Will not Be back!”





RELATED: Chrissy Teigen made this server’s day in a huge way — and we’re a little bit jealous

Justin blocked out the customer’s name, writing, “Please read the ignorance” over top, although the last four digits of the customer’s credit card remained visible. The homophobic receipt quickly spread across social media with several people issuing support to Justin. However, he was fired after his employer informed him that he had violated company policy.

In a statement to “The Charlotte Observer,” Hickory Tavern said, “We value the privacy of our patrons, and posting of credit card receipts violates our confidentiality policy.”

Justin deleted the image, but screenshots went viral with people offering to help him find another job, while others slammed the restaurant for their reaction to the situation.

The restaurant chain attempted to defend their decision saying, “We strongly condemn the insults directed at one of our team members in remarks left by a patron on their credit card receipt.”

RELATED: Police officer reacts with empathy after a server left a derogatory message on his receipt

“We value diversity and do not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or for any other reason,” they continued before offering Justin his position.

“Although the team member was initially terminated for violating this policy, after further discussions with the team member, we made the decision to offer his job back. We strive to strike the right balance between supporting our team members and protecting the private information of our guests.”

Justin reportedly declined the offer.