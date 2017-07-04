A science teacher thought he found a 14-year-old hot-tub date on Craigslist, but instead got an unwanted surprise

A high school science teacher who allegedly tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl is facing felony charges after he was scooped up in an online underage sex sting in Eau Claire, Wisc.

Kevin Andrew Gowsell, 28, of Middletown, Wisc., is a teacher at Edgewood High School in Butler County, and he told police that he posted an ad on Craigslist seeking to share a hot tub. He said he was returning to Ohio from a trip to Canada when the incident occurred, according to WHIO-TV.





The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that a sheriff saw the ad and contacted Gowsell while posing as a 14-year-old girl. The officer and Gowsell exchanged text messages for a few hours and then decided on a meet-up spot at the Kwik Trip in Eau Claire.

When Gowsell arrived at the store, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice arrested him. Gowsell had condoms and a cell phone, believed to be the one he used to exchange the text messages, according to the newspaper.

In the texts, the newspaper reported, Gowsell tried to invite the girl for dinner and in later texts wrote, “Depending on how we feel maybe I’ll teach out some things about physical intimacy.”

Gowsell, who did not respond to the newspaper’s attempt to get a comment on the incident, is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted child enticement, and attempted sexual assault on a child under 16 years of age, according to online Wisconsin court documents.