A sexual encounter of the threesome kind led to the stabbing death of a young man

Every man’s fantasy quickly turned into every man’s worst nightmare when a 20-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed following a threesome.

The encounter, which occurred between the victim and a 21-year-old man and woman, took a turn when the other man began to record the sexual encounter, upsetting the woman involved, reports NY Daily News.

The man dropped off the woman at her home and then drove back to his apartment, where the threesome occurred, where the victim tried to leave. Leaving his apartment again, the victim’s girlfriend received a message on Instagram saying “your boyfriend fucked up and will be taken care of.” Video shows the victim being chased by two white men and one black man in his building before they attacked him with knives and baseball bats.





The victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene of the crime. She quickly became distraught, screaming “My baby, my baby, I love you so much” and asking between tears why he didn’t listen to her and go home.