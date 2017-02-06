A sixth grader was beaten up for wearing a Make America Great Again hat, but his school’s reaction is appalling

A Missouri sixth grader wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat on the school bus, a symbol of support for President Donald Trump.

The 12-year-old boy’s ride to school was interrupted by some other students on the bus who began to beat him up and verbally accost him over the president’s proposed border wall. Someone shouting “You want to build a wall? You want to build a fucking wall?” can be heard in the background of a cellphone video which captured the attack.

The little boy recalled the incident:

“At one point, he just got so frustrated, he pushed me. And then he kept hitting me and backing me up by the window of the bus, and so I just had to push him out.”





But the hurt didn’t end there.

The young boy was suspended by his school following the incident.

“As a parent, it’s so unsettling,” said the victim’s mother, Christina Cortina. “I feel like my son was made an example of. It was a tricky situation — it was politically charged.”

A spokesperson for the Parkway School District has since revealed that some of the students on the bus are also facing consequences.