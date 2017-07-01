A small plane came to a fiery crash on a busy highway, leaving passengers injured

Airport officials said in a tweet that a Cessna 310 landed short of the runway near Interstate 405 in Orange County around 9:35 a.m. Debris from the crash prompted officials to close the interstate as they worked to clear the road and officials at John Wayne Airport briefly closed to arrivals.

Just saw the craziest thing on the 405 near John Wayne airport. Thankfully they're saying everyone on the plane is alive 🙏🏼@ABC @CNN @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/auVd9PbsVu — Wendy Haskell (@WendyHaskell) June 30, 2017

The California Highway Patrol told KCBS that the plane crashed in the northbound lanes of I-405 but continued on and settled on the southbound side.





Two people on board the plane were taken to a hospital for treatment, KNBC reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Witness Christian Romo told the news station that the plane didn’t appear to have struck any vehicles on the busy freeway, which serves as an alternate to Interstate 5 for motorists in the Greater Los Angeles area.

“There was debris all over the freeway,” Romo said. “It was insane. It was really scary. We were just praying instantly that they’re OK and that their families are OK.”

So this just happened on the 405 freeway in Orange County near the John Wayne airport… hope pilot is ok pic.twitter.com/GkNxFkEdsJ — Sandra (@dggrfan) June 30, 2017

The plane caught fire, and Romo told KNBC that it tilted until it was nearly upside-down as it crashed. Several passersby stopped to try to help the people inside the plane before firefighters arrived, KNBC reported.

Records from the the Federal Aviation Administration showed the plane was registered to Twin Props LLC in Santa Ana, according to the Los Angeles Times.

