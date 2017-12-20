The dramatic pictures only tell part of the story, but three men in a small plane are alive after their plane crashed in a Knoxville, Tenn., neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.





The plane was reported down shortly after 3 p.m. It crashed onto a car parked in a driveway on 1114 Groner Drive in the Morningside neighborhood, east of downtown Knoxville.

The three men aboard were amazingly able to climb out of the wreckage on their own, and were “conscious and alert” when emergency personnel arrived, said Knoxville Fire Department Capt. D.J. Corcoran.

The men were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and no one on the ground was hurt. Two of the men have been identified as flight instructors.

Authorities give update on East Knoxville plane crash

“I kind of hesitate to say minor injuries, but for a plane crash, I would be ecstatic to walk away with the injuries that they had, considering what it could have been,” Corcoran said.

Members of the NTSB are set to arrive Wednesday to investigate the crash. The plane, according to FAA records, is registered as a 1973 Piper PA-23-250 Aztec. The twin-engine plane can carry up to six people. It is registered to Lakelizard Aviation Training Co. in Seymour, Tenn.

Meanwhile, due to gas coming from the plane, the residents of the home went to stay at a hotel for the night.

The plane contained about 45 gallons of fuel when it crashed, and firefighters “used some foam on it as a precaution in case there was any chance of it catching on fire,” Corcoran said.

There’s no word as of now on what may have caused the crash or where the plane was headed.