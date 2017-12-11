Hawaii police arrested two suspects after a school teacher moonlighting as house cleaner was brutally murdered and her 8-year-old daughter was bound and duct-taped in the North Shore, according to the Honolulu Advertiser.





A man and a woman, Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Dandurand, 20, were arrested while an angry crowd of bystanders watched in Mililani, KHON2 reported. The pair was taken into custody Saturday evening and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Telma Boinville, 51.

Boinville was found dead at a vacation home rental she was cleaning. Police said she was beaten with a baseball bat, and that her daughter was found gagged and tied up in a separate room, the news station reported.

Brown was also charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping, as well as charges from two outstanding warrants. Dandurand likewise charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, according to the Advertiser.

The suspects’ bails were set at $1 million and $500,000, respectively.

Brown and Dandurand fled the rental home in Boinville’s Toyota Tacoma truck. Within five hours, community members saw the vehicle near a local Walmart and contacted police, who arrested the two suspects. Authorities said they found Boinville’s credit card in Dandurand’s pocket and dried blood on both suspects’ hands.

Boinville worked as a substitute teacher at Sunset Elementary School but helped her friend clean houses as a second job. Well-wishers placed flowers outside the house where she was murdered.

RELATED: “Those poor babies”: Police respond to a heartbreaking call involving two children and their dad

“Every time you see her, there’s a big smile on her face. She’s really going to be missed. You can just feel it in the air. It’s really sad,” North Shore resident Stephanie Matthew told KHON2.

Neighbors grappled with making sense of act that took Boinville’s life.

“It was such a senseless act. I can’t imagine the level of evil one must be to do something like that,” North Shore resident Lauren Maxton told KHON2.

According to court records, Brown had previously faced domestic violence charges, allegedly for punching his then-girlfriend after she woke him from a drunken slumber, the Advertiser reports.

RELATED: Justice is finally being served 60 years after a Texas beauty queen went missing

A Christmas parade instead turned into a vigil and celebration of Boinville’s life. The victim’s family knelt in front of candles and flowers, while those who came to pay their respects prayed and sang “Silent Night.” At one point, Boinville’s husband Kevin Emery was seen blew a kiss to her picture, KHON2 reported.

For many people in this tight-knit community, the murder felt personally painful.

“Something like this to happen, it shocks all of us,” resident Alika Bajo told KHON2. “It makes us realize how fragile life is for one thing, and that we really got to watch out for one another. We all feel it. You feel it. Everybody feels it.”

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of Boinville’s daughter. More than $78,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.